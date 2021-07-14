Women to get free entry, coaching at govt sports complexes in Bihar

In a bid to increase participation of women in sports, the state government has decided to offer free coaching and guidance to them for all indoor games.

The space for practice sessions will also be made available at the government complexes free of cost, officials in the department of art, culture and youth affairs said on Wednesday.

The initiative is a part of the department’s plans to build sports complexes in all the 38 districts of the state to groom sportspersons and provide them facilities required to keep pace with national and international players.

The plan has so far been approved in 28 districts, including state capital Patna, while sports complexes in nine of these districts have also been inaugurated and will start functioning in a couple of months, officials said. The nine districts are Saharsa, Madhubani, Arwal, Katihar, Rohtas, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Jamui and Bettiah.

Facilities of learning and practising indoor games such as weightlifting, kabaddi, wrestling, taekwondo, karate and table tennis will be available at the complexes, besides gymnasiums and yoga sessions.

“Though such facilities are available at many places, such complexes were mostly scattered. The department plans to bring these facilities under one roof,” Mithilesh Kumar, deputy director, directorate of youth affairs, said.

He added, “Besides, though there have been sports facilities for professionals at many places, no such outlet has been available for non-professionals, especially for girls, who want to learn for the sake of interest.”

At such sports complexes, non-professionals may join any sport under the “pay and play scheme” of the department. However, while men would have to pay entry fees and for coaching, women have been spared all charges, Kumar said.

The department will also form a committee to run and manage the sports activities, he said.