PCMC’s anti-encroachment drive removes 48 illegal establishments from footpaths

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:21 IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has cleared footpaths of 48 illegal hawking establishments on Monday.

This comes as part of the civic body’s action against encroachments and unauthorised constructions, on since December 6.

On Monday, PCMC removed 25 hawker vehicles, two tempos, and 48 establishments on footpaths from Gandhinagar, Santoshi Mata chowk, Sheetal hotel, Nehrunagar, Gawali Matha, Yashwantnagar, RTO chowk, Kudalwadi chowk, Chikhali Talwade road and Dehu Alandi road.

The civic staff has also been removing flexes, hoardings and banners.

On the same day, the zonal ward –G also conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Aditya Birla Hospital, Dange chowk, Kalewadi phata, Rahatani phata, D-Mart road. The civic employees collected nine vehicles of vegetables and fruits from vendors at the spots. The drive was conducted under the supervision of four police officials.

On December 6, the zonal ward –D also conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Kala Khadak near Pandit Petrol Pump and vacated the footpaths. The collected goods like blankets, toys were kept at late Meghaji Lokhande Bhavan, Pimpri. The drive was conducted with the help of 17 home guards.

On the same day, the zonal ward-E also intensified the drive against unauthorised constructions at Charohli as per the high court order. The 10,000 sq ft constructions demolished, informed, the joint city engineer Rajan Patil.

Patil added that the drive was conducted under the executive engineer Rajendra Rane with the tight police security.