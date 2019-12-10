e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

PCMC’s anti-encroachment drive removes 48 illegal establishments from footpaths

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:21 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has cleared footpaths of 48 illegal hawking establishments on Monday.

This comes as part of the civic body’s action against encroachments and unauthorised constructions, on since December 6.

On Monday, PCMC removed 25 hawker vehicles, two tempos, and 48 establishments on footpaths from Gandhinagar, Santoshi Mata chowk, Sheetal hotel, Nehrunagar, Gawali Matha, Yashwantnagar, RTO chowk, Kudalwadi chowk, Chikhali Talwade road and Dehu Alandi road.

The civic staff has also been removing flexes, hoardings and banners.

On the same day, the zonal ward –G also conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Aditya Birla Hospital, Dange chowk, Kalewadi phata, Rahatani phata, D-Mart road. The civic employees collected nine vehicles of vegetables and fruits from vendors at the spots. The drive was conducted under the supervision of four police officials.

On December 6, the zonal ward –D also conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Kala Khadak near Pandit Petrol Pump and vacated the footpaths. The collected goods like blankets, toys were kept at late Meghaji Lokhande Bhavan, Pimpri. The drive was conducted with the help of 17 home guards.

On the same day, the zonal ward-E also intensified the drive against unauthorised constructions at Charohli as per the high court order. The 10,000 sq ft constructions demolished, informed, the joint city engineer Rajan Patil.

Patil added that the drive was conducted under the executive engineer Rajendra Rane with the tight police security.

top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities