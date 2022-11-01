Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘new Kerala’, fresh land project on 66th state anniversary

On November 1, several Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh observe their foundation day. For Kerala – which came into existence 65 years ago – several events have been lined up on ‘Kerala Pirayi day’ to mark the beginning of “new Kerala,” state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Vijayan, in his message, said, "A peaceful social environment was very important for the creation of a new Kerala and some people have gone out of their way to try and prevent it." A statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO) further read: "The state's status as one free of communal tensions and with good law and order was upsetting such people. Therefore, we need to be vigilant against those who try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

In the Facebook post by the CMO, it was also mentioned that a four-year long project ‘My Land’ will be inaugurated to map Kerala. The project, budgeted at ₹858.42 crore, is an initiative under the government's policy of 'Land for all, document for all land, all services smart' and will be a digital survey using modern technologies. The government has also planned to organise a march against the ‘dangers of drugs’ in a bid to promote the motto - ‘Life is Great.’

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called for “hand in hand” development efforts towards the state. “My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day). Hand in hand, let us make greater contributions towards the development and progress of our beloved State, the strengthening of our social harmony and the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam,” a press release read.

The Congress also greeted all the states who were formed on this day in a collective message, wishing them growth and prosperity.

