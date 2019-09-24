Plea on St Stephen’s admission process for Christian students: HC seeks DU, college’s stand

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from Delhi University and St Stephens College on a plea that had challenged the inclusion of a member from the institute’s supreme council in the interview panel for admission of Christian students.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to Delhi University, the college, its Supreme Council, Principal and the University Grants Commission seeking their stand by October 16 on the petition by three professors of the institute.

The petition was filed in appeal against the July 11 order of a single judge who had dismissed a professors’ plea challenging inclusion of the supreme council member in the interview panel.

