PMC attributes Rs 340 crore loss to Ambil odha floods; admits to no action on encroached canals

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:29 IST

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has officially accepted that the Ambil odha floods of September 15 has costed the civic body a total loss of Rs 340 crore.

Nana Bhangire, Shiv Sena member had written to the administration questioning the amount lost and the encroachment on 58 canals in the city.

Pune has 450km-long canals passing through various parts of the city and total of 58 canals merge with the Mula and Mutha rivers at various points.

Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner responded with a letter stating the Rs 340 crore as the total damage incurred to property due to the floods that mainly affected Katraj, Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati and Rajendranagar. Though almost all canals have been encroached, PMC officially accepted encroachment of 30 such spots. Rao also gave details that what action had been proposed against these property owners.

Bhangire said, “For last two months I have been pursuing the civic administration for the official breakdown of the losses incurred, however, they refused to provide the information. Upon raising a written question to the administration, they provided a written answer in December’s general body meeting.”

“The main cause for floods in Pune is encroachments. Despite knowing that the PMC did not take any action agamist such encroachments. PMC is only issuing notices and doing nothing. We need to pressurise the administration into taking action in order to prevent floods in the future,” added Bhangire.

Total loss Rs340 crore

Department wise loss

Water supply and drainage- Rs281 crore

Road department- Rs51 crore

Garden department- Rs 5.04 crore

Solid waste department - Rs1.70 crore

Electric department- Rs1 crore

Spots of canal encroachment

- Mohammadwadi- Krushnanagar slum

- Hingle Khurda

- Yeolewadi canal

- Kondhwa Bhairoba canal

- Gujarwadi

- Katraj

- Parvati Ambil Odha

-Karvengar

- ESI hospital Bibvewadi