PMC’s animal crematorium to now charge of pet owners for use

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Pune Pet lovers in the city will not be able to use the city’s only animal crematorium for free, as has been the case since May 31, 2018..

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now charge Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for animals to be cremated at the incinerator near Naidu hospital behind Pune railway station.

This is the first animal crematorium to be run by the state government.

The proposal for cremation charges was put forward to the standing committee and was approved before the commencement of the code of conduct for the recent Assembly elections.

“However, it could not be implemented at the time,” said Prakash Wagh, assistant medical officer (veterinary department), PMC, adding, “We mostly get dogs, both pets and stray. We also get horses from the race course. We do not get cattle, because most are sold for byproducts like hides and bones.”

Ramchandra Hankare, PMC health chief said, “The charges will start immediately and we want more people to use it. We will also charge Rs 200 for transportation, in case anyone needs the facility. Cremation for stray animals is free, but for pet animals charges vary as per size. Our primary intention is not to earn revenue, but to avoid unhygienic conditions and stench, which may arise if a carcass is left unattended.”

Animal activist Harsha Shah, who has been following the issue, said, “The civic body is charging a huge amount for this. It is wrong to love and raise an animal in this city? They cremate multiple animals at the same time as the capacity of the cremation machine is huge, so, why are they charging such a hefty amount?”

The number of animals cremated at the PMC-run incinerator is lower than the animals being cremated at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, Parel, Mumbai.

Col JC Khanna, CEO, Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, said, “We get 450 to 480 animals, monthly. Since the local civic body’s animal cremation centre is still in the pipeline, and we are the only animal crematorium in the city, we get all the animals including stray and pets. We charge between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 depending on the size of the animal. Since it is run on gas, we need to charge this amount.”

Both cremation centres, at Pune and Mumbai, are run on gas.

Wagh added, “On an average, monthly, we get 25-30 pet animals and 150-180 stray animals. The charge would not be an issue because we have had pet owners who went all the way to Mumbai to cremate their pet. This becomes easy and convenient.”

Pune pet crematorium

Started in May 2018, this is first incinerator run by state government

Overallcost of the project - Rs 98 lakh

Height of the building - 2,000 sq ft

Height of the chimney - 30.5 metres

Capacity of generator at the crematorium - 40 KvA