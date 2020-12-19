e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pokhriyal launches scholarship test at Chandigarh University

Pokhriyal launches scholarship test at Chandigarh University

The university is offering up to 100% academic scholarships worth ₹ 33 crore

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched a national-level entrance cum scholarship test CUCET-2021 at Chandigarh University in Mohali.

The university is offering up to 100% academic scholarships worth ₹ 33 crore to students in more than 135 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, on the basis of the test score.

“We have often witnessed cases where meritorious students have to opt out of higher education due to financial constraints. CUCET-2021 is an attempt to plug these cases as it offers a helping hand to such talented students from all across India,” said Pokhriyal.

“Chandigarh University is offering this national platform to such deserving students who aspire to be successful by undergoing quality higher education in the field of their choice,” said university chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Students can fill online application form at www.cucet.cuchd.in and appear online. CUCET-2021 will be conducted in two phases, with the first one from December 2020 to May 2021.

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In