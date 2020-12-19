Pokhriyal launches scholarship test at Chandigarh University

cities

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched a national-level entrance cum scholarship test CUCET-2021 at Chandigarh University in Mohali.

The university is offering up to 100% academic scholarships worth ₹ 33 crore to students in more than 135 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, on the basis of the test score.

“We have often witnessed cases where meritorious students have to opt out of higher education due to financial constraints. CUCET-2021 is an attempt to plug these cases as it offers a helping hand to such talented students from all across India,” said Pokhriyal.

“Chandigarh University is offering this national platform to such deserving students who aspire to be successful by undergoing quality higher education in the field of their choice,” said university chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Students can fill online application form at www.cucet.cuchd.in and appear online. CUCET-2021 will be conducted in two phases, with the first one from December 2020 to May 2021.