Police recover cellphone containing recorded confessions of man held for killing wife in outer Delhi, key evidence in the case

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:15 IST

A 33-year-old man, who walked into a police station on Sunday morning and said he murdered his wife because he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man, was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in their septic tank and a drain, police said.

Four recorded telephonic conversations the 33-year-old suspect, Ashu (who goes by a single name), had with his mother-in-law after the crime helped investigators learn about his brother Tarun’s involvement in the crime, a police officer associated with the case said.

Tarun, 25, is absconding since the day Ashu walked into outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station around 11 am on Sunday and confessed to killing his wife, Seema.

Initially, Ashu did not tell police about Tarun, whose role came to light after police analysed Ashu’s mobile phone recovered from his house.

After allegedly murdering Seema, Ashu called his mother-in-law and confessed to killing her daughter. He made four calls between 9 pm and midnight on Saturday but Seema’s mother took his statement’s lightly, police said .

“In the first conversation, Ashu is heard telling his mother-in-law he killed Seema because she continued to cheat on him. The mother-in-law’s casual replies show she did not take his confessions seriously. Instead, she kept on asking how he killed her and what would he do next. Ashu is heard saying he will chop Seema’s body into pieces and dump them in the septic tank,” said the officer cited above.

According to police, Ashu’s mother-in-law slept after speaking to him a couple of times. Ashu in the meantime called Tarun, allegedly confessed to killing Seema, and sought his help in disposing of the body.

“Tarun bought a chopping knife from a market before meeting Ashu at the crime scene. The two chopped Seema’s body and dumped it in the septic tank and a drain near their house,” the officer said.

The police said the two brothers cleaned the murder spot, washed their blood-stained clothes and took a bath .

Another investigator, who is not authorised to speak to media, said Ashu called his mother-in-law again and told her he threw the chopped body with Tarun’s help. This time as well, the woman took his claims casually, police said.

A few minutes later, Ashu made the final call and asked her if she had informed police or anybody. She found Ashu’s behaviour weird and alerted her husband who did not believe it and they went to sleep, the officer said.

On Sunday morning, the couple told their son about Ashu’s claims and immediately tried to contact Seema and Ashu, but found their phones were switched off. The family panicked and left for Ashu’s home. On the way, they contacted Ashu’s neighbour.

When the neighbour informed Ashu that his in-laws were coming, he reached the police station and confessed to his crime. Around the same time, Seema’s family reached her home and called the police, the officer said. .

