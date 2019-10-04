e-paper
Police team accused of planting ‘chitta’, 6 cops suspended

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A team of narcotics cell had to face angry residents of Pensran village here when it raided a shop looking for narcotics on Wednesday evening. Bahadur Singh, the shop owner, gathered panchayat members and fellow villagers raising objection against the raid.

When the police party told the villagers that ‘chitta’ (narcotics powder) was recovered from the shop, villagers got agitated and gheraoed the raiding team accusing it of planting the recovery. The team was rescued by senior officers, however, the crowd did not allow them to take away the car. On Thursday, when a police team again reached the village for the car, locals insisted on searching the vehicle. Panchayat members alleged that on search, poppy husk, whiskey bottles and white powder were recovered from the car.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Garg marked the probe to SP (headquarters) and SP (detective) on whose inquiry a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Excise Act was registered against narcotic cell in-charge sub inspector Dilbagh Singh, who was later suspended. The SSP suspended Dilbagh Singh along with five other members of the team, including another sub inspector, a head constable and three constables.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:46 IST

