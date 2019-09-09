Postgraduates find little to gain from job fair in Ludhiana

cities

Though the fifth state-level job fair offered several job opportunities to school pass-outs, diploma holders and students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), it certainly left many postgraduate aspirants, who attended the event held under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ initiative at Gill Road’s ITI College on Monday, disappointed.

On finding no lucrative job opportunity, many such postgraduate applicants chose to leave the venue early.

Tamanna, a 24-year-old woman, who completed her MBA last year from Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women, was dejected after going through a board kept at the entry point displaying names of the companies and details of job offers.

“Most of the recruiters here are looking for individuals who are either 12th pass or students of ITI for jobs of machinist, wielder, painter, electrician, grinder man, yard dyeing helper and policy agents. There is no job for postgraduates students,” she lamented.

Twenty-three-year-old Feroze Khan also voiced similar opinion.

Khan, who has completed his mechanical engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, said low-pay packages were the reason why such job fairs did not attract many graduates and postgraduates.

“Non-remunerative jobs are major put-offs. After spending lakhs on our education, we expect a well-paid job,” he added.

However, there were some who appeared for multiple interviews as they wanted to leave nothing to chance.

Poonam, 27, who has done her masters in Hindi, said she was currently hunting for jobs and trying everywhere.

“There are many insurance companies which are hiring agents on commission basis. Even though the salary is less, it’s better than being unemployed,” she said. Many educated, but unemployed youths belonging to Khanna, Jagraon and Samrala submitted their profiles to many recruiters and companies.

“Since morning, we have received several CVs of graduates and postgraduates aspirants, who are interested in working with us. But we gave them the job description of machine operators for which the basic educational requirement is just Class 5,” said Tanveer Raja, labour welfare officer with a textile giant based in Ludhiana.

The textile group had 100 vacancies for the post of machine operators.

Deputy CEO of the district bureau of employment and enterprises, Navdeep Singh, said as postgraduates students were being directly hired by companies through college placements, the participating firms mostly select those who are either diploma holders, graduates, or have studied from ITIs during these job fair as per their requirements.

