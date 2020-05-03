Private schools in Panchkula to move to court regarding voluntary payment of fee

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:50 IST

A week after the Panchkula Public Schools Association (PPSA) wrote to the director general of secondary education, Haryana, seeking a review of the government orders relating to voluntary payment of school fee by parents amid lockdown, the association is now planning to move to court in this regard. The private schools in Panchkula are yet to pay salaries to employees and are seeking a reply from the department for their representation.

In its letter, the association wrote, “We have not asked any parent to pay the school fee immediately; however, a few parents have themselves come forward to deposit the fee voluntarily.”

PPSA secretary Piyush Punj said, “There are about 75 private schools in the district and presently, these schools are unable to generate revenue with only 5% to 10% parents depositing the fee voluntarily.”

“Those who are able to pay are consciously considering the lockdown period as a fee-free period. The things are becoming worse making it difficult for the managements to fulfill liabilities, including payment of salaries of teachers and other staff,” said Punj.

He said that the association will wait for the response till May 10, after which it will decide the further course of action accordingly. “In Pinjore, only a couple of schools have received fee and that too from 5% parents,” he said, adding, “Majority schools in Panchkula have till date not received appropriate fee from 10% students, who have been being given admission free of cost under Section 134A of Haryana School Education (Third Amendment) Rules.

Emphasising that schoolteachers should not be made to bear the losses, the association members said, “Teachers have been doing their best despite hectic routines with online classes for the students’ welfare, but they are not being considered among the frontline covid warriors,” while adding that the government should also think about the educators working for the future and betterment of children. and should not be made to bear unsustainable losses.

Panchkula district education officer (DEO) Urmila Rohilla said, “The decision and further course of action lies with the head office. There is a separate fee regulatory body and action committee of the directorate that takes a call on such issues. I came across about the representation submitted by the schools association, but nothing on the same has been received so far. However, I have sent notices to some schools seeking reply from them after receiving complaints from few parents regarding the fee issue.”