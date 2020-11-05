e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Property tax dues mount to ₹7 lakh, three industrial units in Mohali sealed

Property tax dues mount to ₹7 lakh, three industrial units in Mohali sealed

All three units – Plot Numbers C-29, C-31 and C-35 – were not functioning.

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
MC officials sealing an industrial unit for not paying property tax at Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Mohali on Thursday.
MC officials sealing an industrial unit for not paying property tax at Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Mohali on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

The municipal corporation on Thursday sealed three industrial units in Industrial Area, Phase 2, for not clearing property tax dues amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

All three units – Plot Numbers C-29, C-31 and C-35 – were not functioning.

“On the directions of the municipal commissioner, we sealed three industrial units as they failed to deposit the tax despite notices and reminders,” said MC inspector Avtar Singh Kalsia.

Earlier, the civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters under Sections 137 and 138 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and given them 10 days to pay the tax. The sealing drive was initiated after defaulters failed to clear the dues.

MC is in the process of identifying more property tax defaulters, who will be sent notices. “Defaulters should pay their pending tax at the earliest to avoid penal action. We will continue to seal properties of tax offenders in the future too. Under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the corporation can attach defaulters’ movable and immovable properties and auction these,” said Bhim Sen, superintendent, property tax, MC.

top news
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In