e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PSEB Class 12 results: Mohali schools record highest ever pass percentage of 93.1%

PSEB Class 12 results: Mohali schools record highest ever pass percentage of 93.1%

Pass percentage increases by 3.3 %, but Mohali drops by three positions among all districts as compared to last year.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:04 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A total of 80 schools, including 46 government schools, in Mohali are affiliated to PSEB. According to the data provided by the board, 19 schools have achieved 99% results.
A total of 80 schools, including 46 government schools, in Mohali are affiliated to PSEB. According to the data provided by the board, 19 schools have achieved 99% results.(HT File Photo)
         

At 93.6%, Mohali schools have recorded the highest pass percentage ever in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

As many as 6,410 of the 6,881 students, who took the exams in March, have passed, an increase of 3.3% from last year’s 89.86%.

However, Mohali dropped by three positions among all districts in terms of performance. Mohali is at the 11th position in the state in the district-wise performance, whereas it was placed 8th in 2019.

Ropar district has topped the list this year by achieving 96.93% results. Faridkot and Ferozepur, with 96.61% and 95.68% pass percentage, respectively, are second and third.

In 2018, Mohali had ranked ninth, when the pass percentage rose to 71.80% from a dismal 56.64% in 2017.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board had cancelled the exams after March 18. Therefore, it calculated students’ scores based on the average of the top three best scores in four subjects.

The same formula was implemented for students who appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject.

A total of 80 schools, including 46 government schools, in Mohali are affiliated to PSEB. According to the data provided by the board, 19 schools have achieved 99% results.

“This year, we were hoping to figure in the top five districts, as the teachers and students worked really hard. But, we are happy that our overall pass percentage of 93.16% has beaten all records in the past five decades,” said Himat Singh Hundal, district education officer (DEO).

PSEB chairman Krishan Kumar said, “For the first time, Mohali has witnessed a pass percentage of 93.16%. We worked on enhancing teachers’ ability through capacity building and regular monitoring of students’ performance in each subject. Teachers paid extra attention on students weak in certain subjects, which helped produce better results,” he said.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In