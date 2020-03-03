e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PSEB Class 12 students in Ludhiana find Punjabi paper easy

PSEB Class 12 students in Ludhiana find Punjabi paper easy

36,758 students appeared for the exam held at 216 centres

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Class 12 students in a jovial mood after taking the PSEB Punjabi exam at Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Class 12 students in a jovial mood after taking the PSEB Punjabi exam at Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exams began on Wednesday. In total, 36,758 students appeared for the Punjabi exam held at 216 centres .  

Students found the exam easy. Simarjeet Kaur, of Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, said, “The story, on the basis of which questions were to be answered, was the scoring section.”  Another student, Gurjot Singh, said, “The grammar section was simple. I feel I will score above 50 marks.”

DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur inspected three examination centres–Khalsa Senior Secondary School, College Road; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road; and Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar (boys)–and found that no case of using unfair means surfaced.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities