PSEB Class 12 students in Ludhiana find Punjabi paper easy

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:32 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exams began on Wednesday. In total, 36,758 students appeared for the Punjabi exam held at 216 centres .

Students found the exam easy. Simarjeet Kaur, of Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, said, “The story, on the basis of which questions were to be answered, was the scoring section.” Another student, Gurjot Singh, said, “The grammar section was simple. I feel I will score above 50 marks.”

DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur inspected three examination centres–Khalsa Senior Secondary School, College Road; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road; and Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar (boys)–and found that no case of using unfair means surfaced.