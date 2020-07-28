e-paper
Home / Cities / PSEB controller of examination among 24 test positive in Mohali

PSEB controller of examination among 24 test positive in Mohali

Samples of his immediate contacts in the office at Phase 8 have been taken and they have been directed to remain home quarantined

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
The number of confirmed cases stands at 771, of whom 470 have been cured, including five discharged on Tuesday.
         

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)’s controller of examination Janak Raj Mehrok is among 24 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the district’s total count to 771.

The health department has sealed his office on the third floor of the PSEB building in Phase 8. Samples of his immediate contacts in the office have been taken and they have been directed to remain home quarantined.

While 11 fresh cases have been reported from Dera Bassi subdivision, seven are from Mohali, five from Kharar and one from Mullanpur.

The number of active cases stands at 287, with 470 being cured so far, of which five were discharged on Tuesday. As many as 14 have succumbed to the disease in the district.

SDM rejoins office

Mohali subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal and assistant commissioner under training Deepankar Garg recuperated and rejoined their offices on Monday, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“Both officers were found Covid positive two weeks ago, They have fully recovered now and have resumed their routine duties as usual, since they have completed their isolation period and have tested negative now,” he said.

Urging people not to panic in view of the rising number of cases, Dayalan asked them to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, follow physical distancing and hand hygiene and wear masks.

Meanwhile, Sehgal, the first Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer to have tested positive in Mohali (on July 8), said: “We are in a public dealing job and hence are always at a higher risk. But as per instructions of the health department, I got myself isolated well in time to prevent further spread of the virus to my staff and aged parents. I followed health protocols without any fail during the quarantine period and successfully recovered.”

