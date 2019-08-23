Pune Biocluster to focus on R&D in human disease biology

cities

PUNE: The Department of Biotechnology’s Pune Biotech Cluster, designed to facilitate academia-industry collaborations was inaugurated at the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) campus at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday.

“For the first time, here is a mission that will facilitate a conversation between universities and industries,” said Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) while inaugurating the biotech cluster. She said that this facility has been given a grant of Rs 120 crore.

While this is the fourth biocluster after Faridabad, Kalyani (West Bengal) and Bengaluru, Swarup said the University Research Joint Industries translational (URJIT) clusters document will be released in a few weeks. The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Pune bio-cluster was held at the NCCS campus.

Even as the building is expected to be ready in two years, the Pune biocluster will be spearheaded by NCCS and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and funded by DBT.

Swarup said that DBT has played the role of enabling and facilitating the ecosystem with a strong foundation. The effort now is to encourage innovations and enterprises with private and public stakeholders.

She described the biocluster as a platform which will allow people to come together. She said while NCCS and IISER were “the enabling points”, the ownership of the cluster lay with all the stakeholders in the Pune region. “We are looking at expanding the vision,” Swarup added.

She stressed upon the role of URJIT, which could bring small, large and startup companies together to work on various research.

“Our vision for this cluster is that it is not a centralised equipment facility; it is a platform which will actually facilitate conversations between these groups. It is a knowledge translational ecosystem that we are creating so that the missing link today that could add to the wonderful research, is the vibrant industry,” said Swarup.

She suggested that industries should be co-located within the universities.

“Pune Biocluster thus has all the ingredients which are actually in position to take the biocluster forward and is the first to expand to a new policy like URJIT and take it to tier 2 and 3 cities,” she said, adding that this biocluster could become a regional one in years to come.

Bioclusters: Multi-institutional R&D ecosystems

Bioclusters, by definition, are multi-institutional ventures attempting to build research and development ecosystems by combining available expertise and facilities to promote efficient usage and productivity. The participating institutions are chosen on the basis of their expertise and competence to develop effective bioclusters.

The aim of this project is to develop state-of-the-art technology platforms that will catalyse synergistic inter-institutional and academia-industry interactions to facilitate larger scientific pursuits, especially in research areas addressing human disease biology.

It was formulated with the goal of facilitating and integrating the high-quality research being carried out at various institutions in and around Pune, and also aspires to help synergize research and teaching activities, to support clinicians involved in biomedical research, and to lend a helping hand to biotechnology start-ups.

