Pune national tourney: Gurbaxani Kreishh-es it to win sub-jr snooker final

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:23 IST

PUNE After finishing as runner-up in last year’s sub-junior (u-18) category in snooker, Kreishh Gurbaxani successfully managed to up his game and nabbed his maiden national title at the National Billiards and Snooker Championship at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Friday.

A marvellous break of 93 points in the first frame itself set the tempo for Gurbaxani as he defeated Haryana’s Digvijay Kadam 4-1.

The 17-year-old finished third in the sub-junior billiards earlier this week.

The teenager got off to a flying start as he took the first frame 129-05, after a break of 93 points. He went on to win the second frame by a comparatively narrow margin of 28 points. He had a break of 43 points, but Kadam notched a 44-point break.

Kadam cut the deficit down after taking the third frame 17-64. However, he faltered in the fourth as Gurbaxani went on to pocket a break of 45 points ensuring a 71-08 win. The fifth frame turned out to be the decider as Gurbaxani managed to edge past his opponent with a score of 62-57.

After the match

“Overall, it was a good final. For me, the toughest match was the semi-final against Ranveer Duggal. I won 3-2 after being 1-2 down. It feels good to win a national title and hopefully, I will represent India in the World Championships in July.” Kreishh Gurbaxani, National Sub-Junior Snooker Champion

Results - sub-junior snooker

Semifinals (best of five frames)

Kreishh Gurbaxani (Maharashtra) bt Ranveer Duggal (Chandigarh) 3-2 (79(45)-31, 39-56, 48-63, 69-12, 60-49)

Digvijay Kadian (Haryana) bt Sumer Mago (Maharashtra) 3-0 (83-70, 62-39, 63-17)

Finals (best of seven frames)

Kreishh Gurbaxani (Maharashtra) bt Digvijay Kadian (Haryana) 4-1 (129(93)-05, 83(43)-55(44), 17-64, 71(45)-08, 62-57)

Third place (best of three frames)

Ranveer Duggal (Chandigarh) bt Sumer Mago (Maharashtra) 2-1 (00-112(40,71), 72-16, 58-51)