0.111 mn Pune residents adopt green measures, avail property tax rebate: PMC report

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded an almost 100 per cent growth in property tax sops claimed by residents for implementing RWH (rainwater harvesting), solar power and vermicompost facilities within their premises
Solar panels at a society in Wadgaonsheri. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded an almost 100 per cent growth in property tax sops claimed by residents for implementing RWH (rainwater harvesting), solar power and vermicompost facilities within their premises. In 2017-18, 65,509 taxpayers availed the tax rebate, and the figure in 2022-23 has touched 111,213, according to the Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2021-22 released by PMC.

To promote green initiatives, PMC provides five per cent rebate in property tax and adopting any two would get 10 per cent relief.

The civic body has seen a rise among housing societies installing RWH, solar power and vermicompost facilities. It is mandatory for new big housing projects to implement green projects.

According to ESR, taxpayers who availed these sops in 2017-18 was 65,509, 2018-19 (72,766), 2019-20 (82,098), 2020-21 (98,808) and 2022-23 (111,213).

