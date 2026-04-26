1 dead, 2 injured in car-tipper truck collision in Pune: Police

One person was killed and two others were injured on Saturday in a head-on collision between a car and a tipper truck at Bankarphata, near Otur, in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Accident occurred around 2.30pm on a narrow stretch of road at an S-curve. (HT Sourced Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased identified as Ananta Banaji Gawari (52), a Junnar nayab tehsildar, was travelling in the car along with staff members when a tipper truck from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into it, police said. The accident occurred around 2.30pm on a narrow stretch of road at an S-curve.

According to police, Gawari succumbed to his injuries, while the car driver and a senior clerk sustained serious injuries. Bhimrao Korde (35), another occupant suffered minor injuries to his head and fingers and was the one who informed the police.

Also Read:Four including Bihu dancer killed in two road accidents in Assam: Police

Dnyaneshwar Bajigire, assistant police inspector at Otur police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol. However, we have collected his blood samples and sent them for laboratory analysis.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on Korde’s complaint, Otur police registered a case against the truck driver, Ganesh Sitaram Jadhav (27), a resident of Mandarane in Junnar, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence, along with section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on Korde’s complaint, Otur police registered a case against the truck driver, Ganesh Sitaram Jadhav (27), a resident of Mandarane in Junnar, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence, along with section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused was allegedly driving at high speed and in violation of traffic rules, leading to the fatal accident. He has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused was allegedly driving at high speed and in violation of traffic rules, leading to the fatal accident. He has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sub-inspector YS Jadhav is carrying out the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sub-inspector YS Jadhav is carrying out the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

car accident See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON