pune news
pune news

1 held, 6 on the run for murdering minor over sexual harassment allegation in Pune

While the main accused used a metal rod to hit the boy in the head, the arrested man used a stone to cause grievous head injuries, according to the police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Representational image.

One man was arrested while six others were booked in Chakan, Pune, for kidnapping and murdering a minor boy after he allegedly sexually harassed one of the accused men’s younger sister. While the main accused is at large, the police have arrested one of his six accomplices who bludgeoned the boy.

The arrested man was identified as Yusuf Arshad Kakar (20), according to the police.

The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint against the six men.

“The sexual harassment incident had happened in the past but someone told the main accused about it on Monday,” said police inspector (crime) Anil Devade of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

While the main accused used a metal rod to hit the boy in the head, the arrested man used a stone to cause grievous head injuries, according to the police.

A case under sections 302(murder), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping with intent of murder) and rioting of Indian Penal Code was registered against the men at Chakan police station.

