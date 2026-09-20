1 killed, 7 injured after truck rams multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

A 22-year-old man died, and seven others sustained injuries after a container truck driver, who was allegedly speeding, collided with multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway early Saturday.

The accident took place around 12.15 am near the Bhumkar Bridge in the Narhe area, police said. (Video grab)

The accident took place around 12.15 am near the Bhumkar Bridge in the Narhe area, police said. The accused, identified as Dhanraj Ganpatlal Vaishnav, 24, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan state, was driving a container truck towards Mumbai. He also sustained injuries in the accident.

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According to Narhe police station officials, the accused allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner and first hit two small four-wheelers. The container then rammed into a concrete pump tempo from behind, causing it to hit another truck.

Sandeep Jagannath Kumar, a resident of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, was travelling in the concrete pump tempo. He suffered serious injuries in the collision and later died.

Injured persons were identified as Devendra Ramdhani Yadav, Ramsingh Ramnarayan, Chhote Turi from the concrete pump tempo. Sumeshkumar and Jyboin Samule from another truck and Bhushan Eknath Saraf from a car were injured. The vehicles involved were also damaged.

Ishwar Chavan, police inspector (crime) at Narhe station, said, “Based on the complaint filed by Chhote Triloki Turi, a concrete pump tempo driver, an FIR has been filed, and further investigation is going on.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police have booked the driver, Vaishnav, under sections 106(1), 125(A), 125(B), 281, and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked the driver, Vaishnav, under sections 106(1), 125(A), 125(B), 281, and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was also injured in the accident. After undergoing a medical examination at Sassoon General Hospital, he was taken into custody by the police.