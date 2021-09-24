Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 million Punekars served notices for not paying traffic fines
pune news

1 million Punekars served notices for not paying traffic fines

The cases are pending from 2020. Violations consist of not wearing a helmet, breaking signals, and not keeping to one-ways.
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The Pune district legal services authority has served 1 million people with notices for not paying e-challan fines issued for flouting traffic rules in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE The Pune district legal services authority has served 1 million people with notices for not paying e-challan fines issued for flouting traffic rules in the city.

The cases are pending from 2020. Violations consist of not wearing a helmet, breaking signals, and not keeping to one-ways.

“On the notice served, one can click the link and pay the amount, or they will have to come to the court,” said Pratap Sawant, secretary, Pune District Legal Services Authority.

On Saturday, a Lok Adalat has been called to settle any disputes.

The Pune District Legal Services Authority has also allowed fines to be paid at the motor vehicle court.

“In coordination with the Pune traffic police we have managed to serve notices to people,” added Sawant.

“Few people were prompt to pay the fines, while many take it easy and keep flouting the rules. Many argue with the police after flouting the traffic norms,” said constable Amol Dhote, who was on duty near Kumthekar road on Friday.

Pune resident Amol Kamble said, “Many don’t get an instant notification. My father directly received a court notice. He had no idea when he broke a traffic rule.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Residents turn Wanowrie’s dumping spot near Bhairoba nullah into garden in Pune

No Aadhar card needed to ride PMPML’s ‘Punyadasham’ buses soon: mayor

Pune district’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 10k

What’s the buzz in Pune: September 24-30
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP