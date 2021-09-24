1 million Punekars served notices for not paying traffic fines

PUNE The Pune district legal services authority has served 1 million people with notices for not paying e-challan fines issued for flouting traffic rules in the city.

The cases are pending from 2020. Violations consist of not wearing a helmet, breaking signals, and not keeping to one-ways.

“On the notice served, one can click the link and pay the amount, or they will have to come to the court,” said Pratap Sawant, secretary, Pune District Legal Services Authority.

On Saturday, a Lok Adalat has been called to settle any disputes.

The Pune District Legal Services Authority has also allowed fines to be paid at the motor vehicle court.

“In coordination with the Pune traffic police we have managed to serve notices to people,” added Sawant.

“Few people were prompt to pay the fines, while many take it easy and keep flouting the rules. Many argue with the police after flouting the traffic norms,” said constable Amol Dhote, who was on duty near Kumthekar road on Friday.

Pune resident Amol Kamble said, “Many don’t get an instant notification. My father directly received a court notice. He had no idea when he broke a traffic rule.”