10 per cent rise in PMC’s share for the Swargate-Katraj metro project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to increase its financial share in the proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro extension route. The PMC, which is already battling a shortage of revenue in light of the pandemic, will have to now contribute 15 per cent of the overall project cost.

Earlier, the PMC was to contribute 5.44 per cent; however, the Centre has reduced its contribution.

PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar has now tabled a proposal in the standing committee to approve 15 per cent financial contribution for Swargate-Katraj Metro extension project, which is expected to be a major relief for those living on Satara road.

The standing committee meeting scheduled next week is likely to discuss the proposal.

While the total estimated cost of the project is ₹4,283 crore, PMC will have to contribute ₹733.85 crore in the project including ₹248.62 crore of land acquisition and rehabilitation cost.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “As per Central government directives, PMC will have to increase its share in the project.”

In the existing Pune Metro project which is underway between Swargate to Chinchwad and Vanaz to Ramwadi, PMC’s financial contribution is only 10 per cent. As per Central urban development ministry officials, the union government has reduced their financial contribution and instructed PMC to contribute 15 per cent of the overall project cost.”

Ulka Kalaskar, chief accountant officer of PMC said, “Earlier, the civic body was supposed to contribute only 5 per cent of the amount in the project. Now, our share has increased, and we will have to pay 15 per cent of the total project cost.”

The administration has sought a nod to cancel the earlier (March 2021) proposal passed in the general body meeting earmarking 5.44 per cent on the total project cost, which was ₹233.00 crore for the land acquisition and rehabilitation purposes.

The new proposal has now sought a standing committee nod for the increased allocation of ₹733.85 crore including ₹485.23 crore as 15 per cent financial contribution in the project and land acquisition and rehabilitation cost of ₹248.62 crore.

A PMC official said, “During recent project monitoring meeting, Maha-Metro informed deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar that centre is not going to give 20 per cent share in Swargate- Katraj project. After that deputy chief minister instructed PMC to increase its share. Now, PMC and state will contribute 15 per cent each and central will give 10 percent contribution. Remaining 60 per cent will be raised in the form of loan.”

The PMC has also mentioned that they will not take any financial liability in the terms of state and Central government loans.

Maharashtra Metro railway Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) will follow up with the state and Central government for implementation of the project.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by Maha Metro last year, the per kilometre cost of the metro line is estimated to be ₹783.85 crore.

The 5.4 kilometre Swargate-Katraj stretch will be underground and will cost ₹4,283 crore. There will be four stations on the stretch, which is an extension of the Swargate-Nigdi line being developed by MahaMetro.

--------------------------------------

Header: The Swargate-Katraj Metro

Length of the proposed project-5.464 km-

Estimated per kilometre cost - ₹783.85 crore-

Total estimated cost of project - ₹4,283.72 crore

Estimated cost for rehabilitation, resettlement and land acquisition- ₹248.62 crore

Land required for the project: 19,350.733 sq. m

Name of four stations

*Swargate

*Gultekdi (Market yard)

*Sai baba Mandir

*Katraj junction

Expected footfall

Year Footfall

2027 –95,000

2037 –158,000

2047 –187,000

2057-197,000