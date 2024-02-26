10 stations to be redeveloped in Pune Railway Division under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

At 12.30 pm on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nearly 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than ₹41,000 crore via video conferencing. These stations, spread across 27 states and union territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹ 19,000 crore. These stations will act as ‘city centres’ integrating both sides of the cities. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Of the 2,000 railway infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister launched the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations, spread across 27 states and union territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹19,000 crore. These stations will act as ‘city centres’ integrating both sides of the cities.

“These stations will have modern passenger amenities such as roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, intermodal connectivity, improved modern façade, kids’ play area, kiosks, food courts, etc. They will be redeveloped as both environment-friendly and Divyang-friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture,” read the statement issued by the railway.

Of the 553 railway stations to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 10 stations will be redeveloped in the Pune Railway Division during phase 2 of the scheme. These stations are: Dehu Road, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Uruli, Wathar, Lonand, Sangli, Kedgaon, Baramati and Karad. Additionally, road-overbridges (ROBs) and road-underbridges (RUBs) will be constructed at 25 different locations in the Pune Railway Division.