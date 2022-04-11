Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
pune news

10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan

According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years
Police station officials said that a case related to rash and negligent driving against the truck driver was being lodged. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 04:26 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

At least ten school kids were injured after the autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a pickup truck near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning.

According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years.

The driver and some students who received serious injuries have been taken to a private hospital. However, all of them are out of danger, police said.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station and a probe has been ordered. The local police station personnel present on the spot said that the pickup truck was carrying grapes to the market and dashed against the rickshaw which was moving on the Solapur to Pune lane. Due to the sudden impact, the auto was damaged.

Police station officials said that a case related to rash and negligent driving against the truck driver was being lodged.

