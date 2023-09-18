100 SPPU-affiliated colleges get NAAC notice for non-accreditation

Pune

The university will take appropriate action against the colleges, SPPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Parag Kalkar said. (HT PHOTO)

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued show-cause notices to around 100 colleges associated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for non-accreditation. It has come to light that about 40 to 42 colleges have not undertaken NAAC assessments even once. As a result, the SPPU-affiliated colleges from Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts are likely to face action.

Maharashtra government’s Higher Education Department has strongly vouched for NAAC accreditation for all colleges in the state. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil also met with the Vice-Chancellors of all universities to highlight the importance of evaluating affiliated colleges.

Moreover, education officers were instructed to send notices to the colleges that did not complete the pending NAAC assessment within three days. Accordingly, SPPU collected the information of affiliated colleges and compiled it in a report.

“Around 40 to 42 SPPU-affiliated colleges have never had a NAAC assessment. Few institutions did not undergo the second or third-stage reassessment. As a result, the university will take appropriate action against these colleges. In addition, the procedure of cancelling affiliation will commence by reviewing the legal concerns from SPPU authorities,” SPPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Parag Kalkar said.

Given the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and to provide quality education to the students, all colleges are required to undergo NAAC assessment. According to the provisions of the Universities Act, if the colleges do not carry out the NAAC evaluation, the affiliation of the respective colleges can be withdrawn by the universities.

