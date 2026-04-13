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102 chemists lose licences, 286 suspended in Pune division for drug norm violations

FDA cancels 102 chemist licenses and suspends 286 in Pune for drug law violations, following inspections revealing serious compliance issues.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 102 chemists and suspended 286 others across the Pune division for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Licences of eight drug manufacturing units were also cancelled, officials said on Sunday.

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The action follows inspections conducted between April 2025 and March 2026 across Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts. More than 70% of violators are from the Pune district.

Among the 102 chemists whose licences were cancelled, 23 were wholesalers or distributors, and 79 were retailers. Of the 286 suspended, 28 were wholesalers or distributors and 258 retailers. Additionally, 532 wholesalers and retailers were issued notices and asked to comply with norms.

The FDA also took action against manufacturers, cancelling the licenses of eight units and suspending 18 allopathic and ayurvedic drug units. Notices were issued to 33 units.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA Pune Region, said inspections included surprise visits.

“While inspections of Manufacturing units are mandated every three years, Maharashtra FDA conducts them annually to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Several violations were detected, including non-compliance with GMP norms and instances of adulterated ayurvedic products containing allopathic ingredients,” he said.

Officials said such enforcement drives will continue and warned chemists to strictly follow the law.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 102 chemists lose licences, 286 suspended in Pune division for drug norm violations
Home / Cities / Pune / 102 chemists lose licences, 286 suspended in Pune division for drug norm violations
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