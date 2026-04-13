102 chemists lose licences, 286 suspended in Pune division for drug norm violations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 102 chemists and suspended 286 others across the Pune division for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Licences of eight drug manufacturing units were also cancelled, officials said on Sunday.

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The action follows inspections conducted between April 2025 and March 2026 across Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts. More than 70% of violators are from the Pune district.

Among the 102 chemists whose licences were cancelled, 23 were wholesalers or distributors, and 79 were retailers. Of the 286 suspended, 28 were wholesalers or distributors and 258 retailers. Additionally, 532 wholesalers and retailers were issued notices and asked to comply with norms.

The FDA also took action against manufacturers, cancelling the licenses of eight units and suspending 18 allopathic and ayurvedic drug units. Notices were issued to 33 units.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA Pune Region, said inspections included surprise visits.

“While inspections of Manufacturing units are mandated every three years, Maharashtra FDA conducts them annually to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Several violations were detected, including non-compliance with GMP norms and instances of adulterated ayurvedic products containing allopathic ingredients,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the period, more than 500 wholesalers and 2,000 retail drug stores were inspected, with 388 pharmacies found in violation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the period, more than 500 wholesalers and 2,000 retail drug stores were inspected, with 388 pharmacies found in violation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Common violations included the sale of medicines without bills, poor record-keeping, dispensing drugs without prescriptions and the absence of registered pharmacists. Some chemists were also found selling habit-forming and restricted drugs illegally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Common violations included the sale of medicines without bills, poor record-keeping, dispensing drugs without prescriptions and the absence of registered pharmacists. Some chemists were also found selling habit-forming and restricted drugs illegally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior FDA official said action followed due process. “We conducted regular and surprise inspections and gave chemists opportunities to explain their side before initiating action. Our aim is to ensure safe and legal sale of medicines,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior FDA official said action followed due process. “We conducted regular and surprise inspections and gave chemists opportunities to explain their side before initiating action. Our aim is to ensure safe and legal sale of medicines,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hukare added that licences were suspended in cases posing public health risks, while cancellations were ordered for serious offences such as absence of qualified pharmacists and illegal sale of narcotic drugs and pregnancy termination kits without prescription or records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hukare added that licences were suspended in cases posing public health risks, while cancellations were ordered for serious offences such as absence of qualified pharmacists and illegal sale of narcotic drugs and pregnancy termination kits without prescription or records. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said such enforcement drives will continue and warned chemists to strictly follow the law.

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