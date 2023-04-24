12 passengers injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Twelve people were injured on Monday in an accident after the bus they were travelling in overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler, on the Pune-Solapur highway near Bhandgaon village in Daund, said officials of the Pune rural police.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8:30 pm when the bus, operated by private operator Orange Travels, was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8:30 pm when the bus, operated by private operator Orange Travels, was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai. When the bus was near Bhandgaon village in Daund, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting a two-wheeler that suddenly appeared in front of the bus. The driver lost control of the bus, which then overturned, causing injuries to the passengers on-board.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The hospital officials stated that none of the injuries were life-threatening, and all the passengers were stable.

Hemant Shedge, senior police inspector at Yavat Police station said, “As per initial information, it seems that, bus driver lost his control in an attempt to save two-wheeler rider. The bus driver had to take evasive action to avoid a collision, which led to the bus overturning. However, the exact reason will be ascertained only after detailed investigation.’’

Shedge further told that, after the accident, the driver fled from the spot and police have initiated a search operation.

After the incident, four ambulances were rushed to the spot and injured passengers were shifted to Yavat rural hospital, Loni Kalbhor primary health centre, Phursungi primary health centre and Bhigwan primary health centre, informed by Zilla Parishad officials.

Four patients from Yavat primary health centre were shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further medical assistance. Police said that all passengers are safe and out of danger and no casualties have been reported.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, with vehicles piling up for several kilometres on both sides of the road. The police cleared the accident spot and resumed vehicular movement of the Pune-Solapur highway.

The highway is known for its sharp turns and heavy vehicular traffic, making it a dangerous road to drive on, especially during peak hours. The police have urged drivers to exercise caution and maintain safe speeds while driving on this highway to prevent further accidents.