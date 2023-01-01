121 offenders face police heat for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve in Pune

In a special drive to curb driving under influence of alcohol, police teams took action against 121 offenders, mostly youth. The drive was launched on the night of December 31 and lasted till 6am on January 1.

Most of the offenders were on the road to welcome the new year.

Vijay Magar, DCP traffic Pune city, said that we had deployed heavy traffic personnel on the road to monitor vehicular movement during celebrations.“This year we had given special emphasis on ‘drink and drive’ campaign and found 121 offenders during the celebrations.’’

Traffic police have also taken action against those riding motorcycles without helmets, triple seat riding on motorcycles, overspeeding and so on.

As many as 5,000 police forces including 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed on the streets of Pune city to avoid any untoward incident during celebrations. As people usually congregate at malls, churches and hotels among other places, the police kept a close watch on all such places for the safety and security of residents.

Magar said, police had taken all precautionary measures to prevent overcrowding, petty theft and other crimes. The traffic department of the city police along with the local police stations had strictly implemented ‘naka bandis’ at all entry and exit points of the city. In addition to this, crime branch teams had deployed to keep a watch for crimes related to women and children.

Police personnel had deployed at important locations in the city such as FC road, JM Road, Camp area and other spots where people usually gather for New Year celebrations. Police were also deployed at various locations to watch out for any illegal activities.