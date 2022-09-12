Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician

12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician

pune news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:36 PM IST

The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday

The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday.

According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur.

As per the complaint registered by the father of the girl on September 8, the girl was alone at home on September 1, when the accused allegedly raped her.

According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse. The accused threatened the victim if she revealed any information. The farmhouse where the incident took place is owned by a political leader and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP