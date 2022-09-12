12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician

The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday.

According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur.

As per the complaint registered by the father of the girl on September 8, the girl was alone at home on September 1, when the accused allegedly raped her.

According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse. The accused threatened the victim if she revealed any information. The farmhouse where the incident took place is owned by a political leader and further investigation is underway.