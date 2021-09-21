13 crematoriums in Pune to get PNG

PUNE In a bid to cut down costs, 13 crematoriums in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits will soon get piped natural gas (PNG) with help from Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

Hemant Rasne, the standing committee chairman, said, “Crematoriums in PMC currently work on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). In the last year, 4,393 bodies were cremated, which cost us Rs5.09 crore.”

“The electrical department has decided to take gas directly from pipelines at crematoriums which will help save cost, as well as PMC will not need to manage the gas cylinder supply and tendering process for it,” he said.

Traditionally wood is used during cremation but to encourage environment-friendly practices, PMC is now promoting cremation on gas or electric facility.

An official from the electric department said, “MNGL has promised to lay gas pipeline free of cost but it will not pay the pipeline laying fee for the work.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar mentioned in the proposal, that MNGL has promised to give gas at a domestic rate for cremation work and PMC will have to pay the gas bill every month to MNGL.