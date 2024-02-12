13 out of 15 monitoring stations in Pune record increase in air pollution

At least 13 out of the 15 ambient air quality monitoring stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities recorded an increase in air pollution in the last two days with an air quality index (AQI) of over 100. The air quality in Pune was recorded at moderate level with an AQI of 121 on Monday. People complained of foggy condition earlier in the day. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Pashan recorded the cleanest air in the city, as per the air quality data provided by the Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System for Pune by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The institute has forecasted an increase in air pollution in the next 24 hours at Hadpasar, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Bhosari and Thergaon.

Many residents complained of poor visibility, especially in the morning hours and health issues such as eye irritation and discomfort in breathing due to poor air quality.

Vishnu Sarode, a resident from the Dhayari area, said, “Although there were several incidents of the smog-like condition occurring in my area earlier, especially during early morning hours, the situation was better a few days ago. But in the last two or three days, I am experiencing the same situation again. This is partly because of open garbage burning that contributes to air pollution in my area.”

Namrata Patne, another resident from the Hingane area, said, “I travel through Canal Road every day in the morning. However, for the past two-three days, the air quality in the area seems to have deteriorated to some extent.”

Experts claim that the current situation is due to meteorological changes. As the city is experiencing clear skies with an increase in wind flow and moisture coming into the city, the air quality seems to have been affected by an increase in air pollution.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a significant drop in temperature on February 11 as the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 11.6 degrees Celsius.

On February 12, the temperature increased by 2 degrees Celsius and it was recorded as 13.1 degrees Celsius.

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, said, “Pune city is experiencing clear skies, and as the northern cool winds are entering the city, both minimum and maximum temperature have come down.”

For the last three to four days, anti-cyclonic south southeasterly winds have been flowing from peninsular India, carrying along huge moisture.

The opposite wind interaction is affecting the weather conditions in Maharashtra, trapping the moisture in the atmosphere and ultimately forming hazes and smog-like conditions in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

As per the IMD the temperature will remain the same in the next 48 hours.