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13 unauthorised schools identified in Pune

According to a civic official, these institutions have been found running without valid government recognition

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Primary Education Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a public alert on May 6, warning parents against enrolling their children in 13 unauthorised schools operating within the city limits for the 2026–27 academic year.

The civic body cautioned that admitting students to such schools may lead to serious academic setbacks and long-term disadvantages. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to a civic official, these institutions have been found running without valid government recognition. The civic body cautioned that admitting students to such schools may lead to serious academic setbacks and long-term disadvantages.

The list includes Millennium Star English Medium School (Bibvewadi), Mahatma Gandhi Prashala (Yerwada), Teams Takwa Islamic School & Maktab (Kondhwa Khurd), St.view International School (Kondhwa Budruk), Emmanuel Public School (Hadapsar), Akanksha Academy School (Lohgaon), Elora Medical and Education Foundation Aryan Public School (Manaji Nagar), Legacy High School (Kondhwa Budruk), Shibli Nomani English Medium School (Kondhwa Budruk), Orchid The International School (Undri), Global Education Trust / Iqra Islamic School (Kondhwa), Global English Medium School (Ambegaon Budruk), and Aryan World School (Undri).

PMC directed education authorities and block education officers to take immediate action to ensure these schools shut down and stop operating. Officials have also been instructed to display warning boards outside such institutions and publish public notices to prevent further admissions.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 13 unauthorised schools identified in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / 13 unauthorised schools identified in Pune
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