14K persons fined by Pune RTO for reckless driving on highways

In the last nine months, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action against more than 14,000 traffic violators on state and national highways. RTO special squads are part of the drive to check traffic violations on highways passing through the Pune division. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information given by the Pune RTO, punitive action has been taken against 14,058 people for driving recklessly on national and state highways.

The action includes violations related to speeding, overload, lane cutting, drunk and drive, talking on mobile, seat belt, fancy number plate, unauthorised parking, no entry, fatigue tax, without taillight, without reflector, qualification certificate (not fitness) and flouting of other miscellaneous rules.

“RTO special squads are part of the drive to check traffic violations on highways passing through the Pune division. The action against violators was taken from January 2024 to September 2024 on highways, including Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Old Pune- Mumbai Highway, Pune-Kolhapur Road, Pune-Ahmednagar Road and Pune-Solapur Road,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune.

Action taken

6,467 on state highway

7,591 on national highway

14,058: Total violators