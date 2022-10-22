15 SPPU researchers feature in Stanford University list

Pune: The Stanford University and Elsevier that publishes a list of top two per cent of world’s scientists whose research is often cited for further study has included 15 researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on its record. According to the varsity officials, Elsevier released the 2021 list recently covering scientists working in 22 disciplines and works classified in 176 sub-disciplines. The list includes more than 0.2 million scientists from across the world.

The varsity faculty included in the list are Bhushan Patwardhan, Varsha Gejji- Daftardar, Smita Zinjarde, Sumit Das, Rajesh Gacche, Viswas Kale, Subhash Padhye, Balaprasad Alkamwar, Vikas Mathe, Suresh Jungari, Habib Pathan, Aman Sharma, Avinash Khare, Sridhar Gadre and RC Kamble.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale said, “Research is said to be the soul of a university. Congratulations to the researchers from the university.”

SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sanjiv Sonwane said, “Fifteen researchers of our university have been ranked in the list of Stanford University which proves that the research conducted at our university is world class.”