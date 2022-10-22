Home / Cities / Pune News / 15 SPPU researchers feature in Stanford University list

15 SPPU researchers feature in Stanford University list

pune news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:45 AM IST

Stanford University and Elsevier that publishes top two per cent of world’s scientists whose research is often cited for further study has included 15 researchers from SPPU on its record

Stanford University and Elsevier that publishes top two per cent of world’s scientists whose research is often cited for further study has included 15 researchers from SPPU on its record. (HT FILE)
Stanford University and Elsevier that publishes top two per cent of world’s scientists whose research is often cited for further study has included 15 researchers from SPPU on its record. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Stanford University and Elsevier that publishes a list of top two per cent of world’s scientists whose research is often cited for further study has included 15 researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on its record. According to the varsity officials, Elsevier released the 2021 list recently covering scientists working in 22 disciplines and works classified in 176 sub-disciplines. The list includes more than 0.2 million scientists from across the world.

The varsity faculty included in the list are Bhushan Patwardhan, Varsha Gejji- Daftardar, Smita Zinjarde, Sumit Das, Rajesh Gacche, Viswas Kale, Subhash Padhye, Balaprasad Alkamwar, Vikas Mathe, Suresh Jungari, Habib Pathan, Aman Sharma, Avinash Khare, Sridhar Gadre and RC Kamble.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale said, “Research is said to be the soul of a university. Congratulations to the researchers from the university.”

SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sanjiv Sonwane said, “Fifteen researchers of our university have been ranked in the list of Stanford University which proves that the research conducted at our university is world class.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out