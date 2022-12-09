16 auto unions firm to go on strike from December 12

Despite an appeal from Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, all 16 auto-rickshaw unions met on Saturday and decided unanimously to go on an indefinite strike on Monday, December 12.

They have blamed the state government and district administration for failing to take decisive action and crack down on illegal mobile applications for bike taxis. Earlier on November 28, auto unions staged day-long protests across Pune, but it was called off in the evening after district officials promised to take action on illegal bike taxis.

“We are fighting not only against the Rapido bike taxi service but also against several other major players who run the bike taxi service in Pune, which is adversely impacting our business. We tried hard to reach out to the state government, but every officer or politician we approached for assistance simply blamed each other. Even after we ended our strike on November 28, we attempted to meet with the Pune district collector and other senior officials from the state transportation department, but no one was prepared to respond,” said Keshav Kshrisagar, president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union.

The previous strike was supported by all of the state’s prominent auto rickshaw unions, including the Rickshaw Panchayat auto union, the state’s oldest auto union.

The major demands of auto unions are to take strict action and ban bike taxis from the state, reduce CNG rates, change the base policy of electric vehicles and stop harassment from the finance companies.

“We are now firm on going on an indefinite strike from December 12 and the inconvenience caused to the public will be due to the state government,” Kshrisagar added.

“All 16 auto rickshaw unions who have joined the strike have sent informed their auto driver members to stop work from December 12 in Pune. Now, this strike will not be taken back until our demands are met.”

The news of an indefinite auto-rickshaw strike has citizens concerned about their daily transportation.

“We regularly travel only by private auto rickshaw for our routine work as we cannot travel in crowded public transport buses,” said Keshav Dhobale, a senior citizen.

“Now if these auto drivers go on indefinite strike, it would be very difficult for us to travel within the city. So, the state government should find an immediate solution to this issue as thousands of people would be affected by this strike.”