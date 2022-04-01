Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
pune news

16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom

The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory
According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 06:38 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. Based on the complaint from the 56-year-old woman teacher, an FIR has been registered at Alankar police station. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30.

According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Investigation has revealed that the teenager had earlier recorded a video of her without consent.

The boy has been booked for offences under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.

