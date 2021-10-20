17-year-old booked for trying to molest 8-year-old during family fracas in Pune

PUNE A 17-year-old boy has been booked for trying to undress and molest an 8-year-old girl in Bhosari area, while their parents were involved in a fight.

The minor boy, his mother and another woman from his family were booked for assaulting and molesting the child as well as her mother.

The family of three of the complainants had gone out for the evening on Sunday and returned around 11:30pm and found the CCTV they had installed near their house broken.

“The complainant family and the other family have multiple cross-complaints in the past and have non-cognisable cases registered. The complainants had installed the camera for their safety and their neighbours, the accused, allege that the camera was installed to capture them and invade their privacy. They have had multiple fight about this in the past. When they found the camera broken, they suspected their neighbours,” said sub-inspector Rajashree Pavra of MIDC Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354, 323, 504, 506, 427, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station against the three.

