18 charred to death in fire at industrial plant near Pune

PUNE: At least 18 people, including 15 women, were charred to death in a major fire that broke out inside an industrial plant at Urawade village near Pirangut, around 40 kilometres from Pune, on Monday evening. Two persons found alive were moved to a private hospital on Karve road.

According to officials, the fire broke out at around 4pm at the mid-size firm SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chemicals used in water purifiers.

The victims, all of them local villagers working at the plant, were trapped inside when the fire broke out. While the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar ordered a probe into the incident and a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the next-of-kin. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We have constituted a committee to inquire into the incident and ascertain the cause of fire and safety related aspects.”

The fire brigade department of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) pressed eight fire tender units to douse the fire, which was brought under control by around 6:45pm.

“We have so far recovered 18 people. The search is on to check if there is still anyone trapped inside,” said Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional officer of Maval, Mulshi area at the time of the report going to press.

The fire department had to demolish portion of walls to gain access to the spot at the firm. In the morning, 41 workers had reported to duty though 18 of them were trapped inside when the fire broke out.

According to Shirke, all the victims were living in the neighbourhood of the industrial unit. “The company will be in a better position to tell why most of the staff were women,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families,” Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives.

Suhas Diwase, chief executive officer, PMRDA said the bodies recovered by the fire department are beyond recognition and have been sent to Sassoon General Hospital.

“We will be able to identify the bodies only after the medical examination,” said Diwase.

Urawade has around eight industrial units, most of them engaged in producing chemicals, which according to locals was not inflammatory.

Nikunj Shah, director, SVS Aqua Technologies, where the fire broke out, said, “The firm is involved in manufacturing chemicals required for the purification of water. The chemical is not inflammable and we suspect a short circuit as the cause of the incident.”

“The company produces chlorine dioxide tablets for water purification. Police teams and fire brigade officials are on the spot,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.