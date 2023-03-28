18% toll hike on Pune-Mumbai e-way; citizens, transport owners unhappy

In a departure from the norm of raising toll rates by 6% every year, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has increased toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway by 18% beginning April 1, 2023, with subsequent rises to be made every three years. However, passengers and activists have opposed the move even as those in the business of transporting passengers and goods have appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has increased toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway by 18% beginning April 1, 2023 (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the newly-increased toll rates, private cars will be charged a toll of ₹320, up from the earlier ₹270, and will have to then pay an additional ₹40 at the Vashi toll naka while entering Mumbai city. Whereas, buses will be charged a toll of ₹940, tempos ₹495, trucks ₹685, tri-axel heavy vehicles ₹1,630, and multi-axel heavy vehicles ₹2,165 according to the newly-increased toll rates. The increase in toll charges will in turn impact travelling costs of passengers and transportation costs of goods between the two metros of Pune and Mumbai. Fares of private tourist buses and cabs and even goods’ transport prices will witness a hike from April 1. The common public travelling between the two cities will be the worst affected.

Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “A study of the reports published on the website of the MSRDC shows that the total toll collected on the Mumbai-Pune e-way was ₹60 crore in September 2019, and ₹102 crore in January 2023. In the past three-and-a-half years, the monthly toll collection has increased by 70%. However, the toll rate will still be increased by 18% from April 1. This data shows how unnecessary the price hike is, and how much of an additional burden it will be on the citizens’ pockets.”

Baba Shinde, president, Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association, said, “The transporters in both passenger and goods’ transport are stabilising their business after three years of the Covid impact and now suddenly, this 18% hike in the toll on the Pune-Mumbai e-way will be a major suffering for lakhs of transport owners. So, our appeal to the state government is to rethink this decision to hike the toll by 18% and revise the toll rates.”

