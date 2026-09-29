18 tree-fall incidents reported in Pune; yellow alert for Tuesday

Pune: Several parts of Pune received an evening spell of rain and thunderstorms on Monday, with the city witnessing 18 tree-fall incidents between 3 pm and 7 pm. However, civic officials said there were no reports of waterlogging or water accumulation in the city.

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The tree-fall incidents were reported from Rasta Peth, Mukund Nagar, Sahakarnagar, Maharshinagar, Swargate, Mitramandal Chowk, Shivdarshan, Karvenagar, Guruwar Peth, Khadak Police Lines, Sinhagad Road and Balewadi, among other areas.

According to the rainfall data recorded until 6 pm, NDA received 15 mm of rain, the highest among the monitoring stations listed. Shivajinagar recorded 12.7 mm, while Purandar received 12.5 mm. Pashan AWS recorded 2 mm, Ambegaon 1.5 mm and Hadapsar 1 mm.

Weather experts said a thunderstorm began developing over parts of southern Pune around 5 pm. The system subsequently moved towards the city, bringing rain to several areas, including the central parts of Pune, Warje, Sinhagad Road, Katraj and Pashan.

The spell was particularly notable at Shivajinagar, which recorded double-digit rainfall after a gap of nearly 55 days, according to weather observations.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has forecast another spell of rain on Tuesday, September 29. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Pune district, with the weather department expecting light to isolated moderate rainfall at some places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has forecast another spell of rain on Tuesday, September 29. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Pune district, with the weather department expecting light to isolated moderate rainfall at some places. {{/usCountry}}

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SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said there could be light to isolated moderate rainfall in the city on Tuesday.

“The city is likely to experience light to isolated moderate rainfall on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Pune district tomorrow. After that, there is no significant warning issued for Pune,” Sanap said.