1993 Mumbai blast convict killed by inmates inside Kolhapur jail 

Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nadeem Inamdar
Jun 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

According to the Kolhapur police, the incident took place around 7.55 am on Sunday after the customary morning attendance at 6.30 am of the inmates when they were released into the open space from their barracks

Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta (59), a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, was killed inside the Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur after he was attacked by a group of five inmates over a trivial issue of taking a bath on Sunday, officials said. The deceased was serving life imprisonment in the serial blast case. Following the incident, police arrested all five inmates. 

Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta (59), was serving life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case. (HT FILE)
The accused have been identified as Deepak Khot, Saurabh Vikas, Pratik alias Pilya Patil, Sandeep alias Bablu Chavan and Ruturaj alias Vinayak Inamdar. 

According to the Kolhapur police, the incident took place around 7.55 am on Sunday after the customary morning attendance at 6.30 am of the inmates when they were released into the open space from their barracks. The accused pulled out an iron drainage cover fixed over the drainage point and smashed the head of the deceased, who collapsed and died.  

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Pandit when contacted said that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 was being filed against the accused.  

“The deceased was short-tempered and had a tiff with the accused over trivial issues. Being a senior, he used to give instructions to the undertrials and if disobeyed would abuse them. I have personally visited the jail and enquired with the accused about the fight which led to Munna’s death,” Pandit said. 

A case of murder has been lodged at Rajwada police station in Kolhapur.  

News / Cities / Pune / 1993 Mumbai blast convict killed by inmates inside Kolhapur jail 
Monday, June 03, 2024
