2 held in Pune for ganja production, over 200 trees worth 11 lakh recovered

As per the information shared by police, some quantity of ganja was recovered from the house of the accused who, on being interrogated, revealed the location of their farm where the drug was being grown for commercial sale.
The accused in the ganja production case held by Pune City Police will be produced before the court today. (Reuters)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 The Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police on Saturday arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the commercial production of ganja.

A total of 250 trees and saplings of ganja worth 11 lakhs were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused will be produced before the court today.

Further details are awaited.

