2 PMC wards fined for lack of action against illegal hoardings

The Pune additional Municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on two regional ward offices for not taking action against illegal banners and hoardings.

Khemnar said, “Recently, the PMC commissioner issued orders to remove illegal banners and hoardings as the G-20 conference is scheduled to take place in Pune. With many VIP and foreign dignitaries visiting the city, the civic body is cracking down hard on illegal hoardings and orders were issued to submit daily action reports.”

However, despite instructions, some ward offices ignored the orders and no action was taken against illegal banners and flexes. Considering this, a fine was imposed on two ward offices.