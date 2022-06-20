2 teens killed in accident near Male village

Two teenagers were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck on Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place near Male village in Mulshi tehsil under the Paud police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Saurabh Dattatrya Bhosale (18), who was studying in ITI course and Kunal Dilip Bhosale (14), a Class 10 student.

As per police information, both were riding on a motorcycle and at around 8 pm their motorcycle was hit by a truck. As a result of which they sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital where they were declared dead.

Police said that truck driver Swapnil Ramesh Palaskar, a resident of Mulshi, was arrested on Sunday morning. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of rash driving and causing death by negligence along with various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.