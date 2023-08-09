Over 200 inmates at Yerawada mental hospital infected with conjunctivitis

At least 200 inmates have been infected with conjunctivitis in the last eight days at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada. As per the officials, eye flu cases started to report last week. Initially, the infection was reported in the male ward and later cases started to be reported in the female ward. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On average daily, around 15 to 20 new cases are reported. The screening of all inmates for eye flu infection has been started. There are around 200 cases, which include 120 male and 80 female inmates. However, given the hygiene followed by the inmates managing the spread of infection is a challenge, said officials.

Dr HS Gosavi, medical superintendent of RMH, informed, during the initial three days around 20 to 25 cases were reported daily following which surveillance and screening was immediately started. Since Monday (July 7) the number of fresh cases has declined to 15 to 20 cases.

“We have created two separate wards for the isolation of patients, one each for male and female. Patients diagnosed with eye flu are shifted to these wards for isolation,” she said.

The hospital currently has 1,200 inmates in the hospital. Out of these patients, 700 are male and 500 patients are female patients. Almost half 550 to 600 inmates here are rotational patients who at regular intervals get admitted and discharged.

Daily over 100 patients visit the out patients department of RMH from different parts of Pune and adjoining districts. Officials claim the source of infection could be newly admitted patients.

Another, senior doctor on anonymity, said, as per the government protocols we are conducting the screening, isolation and management of all conjunctivitis cases at the hospital.

“The major challenge is to make the inmates follow hygiene which is important to prevent the infection. The screening of all inmates for eye flu is done daily. Any suspected patients with the infection are immediately taken to the isolation ward,” said the doctor.

