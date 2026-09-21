PUNE: A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 43-year-old maternal uncle with a sickle before dying by suicide at Madhavnagar near Rajgurunagar in Khed taluka on Saturday, said police.

20-year-old kills paralysed uncle, dies by suicide in Khed

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Waman Gadade, 43.

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According to preliminary reports, Gadade was unmarried and had been living with his nephew for the past couple of months following a paralysis attack.

On Saturday, the accused dropped his mother at Waki, and he returned home to Madhavnagar.

The suspect allegedly locked the house from the inside and attacked his uncle with a sickle, resulting in his death. The suspect then hanged himself, police said.

Police later recovered a suicide note in which the accused mentioned that he was frustrated with the behaviour of his uncle and hence he had taken such an extreme step.

“We are investigating the case to find out the exact reasons behind this murder and suicide,” said Amol Mandave, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khed.

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If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24x7 mental health helpline, by dialling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416, or seek support from a trusted mental health professional or a nearby healthcare facility.