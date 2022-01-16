21-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor in Pune

PUNE A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said officials.

The man is a resident of Susgaon in Mulshi. The complainant is a 35-year-old woman whose 13-year-old daughter is the survivor. The man allegedly forced himself in the girl’s house when her parents were away, according to police.

“We produced him in court on Sunday. He is a labourer and so are the girl’s parents. They were at work when he found her alone in the house,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station.

The girl told the police that he had been threatening and assaulting her since December 2021. However, she told her parents about it in January.

A case under Section 376(2)(i), 376(2)(n), and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(l), and 6 of Protection of children from sexual offence act, 2012 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.