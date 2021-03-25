Home / Cities / Pune News / 23-year-old duped of 95.5k by online stock trading company
pune news

23-year-old duped of 95.5k by online stock trading company

PUNE: Officials of a stock trading firm based in Indore were booked by the Pune police for cheating and duping a 23-year-old man from Pune for ₹95,500 in November 2020
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:15 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Officials of a stock trading firm based in Indore were booked by the Pune police for cheating and duping a 23-year-old man from Pune for 95,500 in November 2020.

The transaction happened between October 17, 2020 and November 5, 2020 through online transfer, according to the police.

“We had received the complaint and asked them (trading firm) to appear, but they failed to do so. So, we registered a case against the company,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Sunil Gajanan Thopate of Chandannagar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant in the case was identified as Mukesh Somvanshi, a customer care service executive at a private company, according to the police.

“He had invested 50,000 as initial investment and fee for starting a demat account and he was told that he will get 5,500 per month. The total amount of money he is owed since then (along with the initial investment) comes to 95,500,” said Thopate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Multiple ATMs of private bank “jackpotted”, over 30 lakh cash withdrawn in Pune

Pune registers five incidents of thrashing MSEDCL staff

Activists, nature lovers object to PMC’s AI trees proposal worth 88 lakh

Godman promises to find why farmer’s cows weren’t producing milk, dupes him of lakhs

Somvanshi was in touch with a person who identified himself as Ashish and had promised monthly returns to the complainant. The complainant paid the initial amount through an online transfer, according to his complaint. However, as the returns were not paid to him even once, he started asking for his money back but met with no response, according to his complaint.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chandannagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP