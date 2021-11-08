24x7 water project: PMC asks contractors to impose fines for shoddy road reinstatement

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked contractors of the 24x7 regular and equitable water project to impose fines for shoddy reinstatement of roads after receiving complaints from various parts of the city.

The corporation initiated the 24x7 regular and equitable water project to resolve the problem of irregular, uneven and insufficient water supply in the city. The project was approved in February 2018 with the total project cost being ₹2,550 crore, out of which ₹200 crore was raised by the civic body through bonds. The project involved digging roads, laying down 1,600 km of water pipelines, and installing 35,000 lakh water meters. The actual project work began in December 2018 with 550 km of water pipelines being laid down and 53,000 water meters being installed in different parts of the city till date. While work is still underway in the Kalas, Dhanori, Sahakarnagar, Sadhashiv peth, Bajrirao road, Katraj, Kondhwa, Jambhulwadi, Bibvewadi, Aundh, Balewadi, Pashan and Dhyari areas, the PMC has received complaints of poor reinstatement work from various parts of the city.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the water supply department of the corporation, said, “We received complaints from citizens as well as our engineers about poor reinstatement work. In the Sahakarnagar area, we gave instructions to the contractor to follow standard procedure and complete reinstatement of the road after laying down the water pipelines. We also instructed the contractor to impose fines for substandard work.”

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer who is handling the 24x7 water supply project, said, “We are monitoring the work of road reinstatement of the 24x7 water supply project. We have received complaints about uneven road surfaces, rough surfacing, and lack of cement concretisation. Based on the complaints, we have instructed contractors to carry out the work in a proper manner so that people will not face problems.”

Earlier too, the PMC had imposed fines of more than one lakh per day for slow work on the water supply project. The contract for the project was awarded to Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Jain Irrigation. Currently however, only L&T is working on the project. Pradeep V G, senior official of L&T, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

The aim of the project is to provide safe and equitable water supply to all citizens for the next 30 years along with 24 hour distribution of water every day; reduction of water losses and non-revenue water; and ensuring of technological, economic and environmental sustainability of the water supply service.